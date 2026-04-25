The College of New Jersey is on the move, driven by big ideas that respond to urgent societal needs and prepare students for a rapidly changing world. At a time of growing complexity and limited public funding, this campaign will secure the resources needed to strengthen access, elevate learning, and ensure future generations of students are equipped to lead with purpose. Grounded in its legacy and propelled by possibility, TCNJ continues to fulfill its enduring promise as a public institution committed to the greater good.
Headlines
Access and Affordability
Invest in an eager student with the mettle (but perhaps not the means) to tackle a TCNJ education. Your gift — to support scholarships, fellowships, and innovative learning — ensures that deserving TCNJ students can focus on fulfilling their promise.
Academic Enrichment
We love the intellectual sparks that fly when great minds — faculty and students alike — meet great ideas. Our job at TCNJ is to bring them together. Your gift to endow scholarly pursuits helps TCNJ attract and retain top scholars.
The Student Experience
The best education engages students with the world and their own power to make it a better one. Your gift ensures that students benefit from mentored, practice-based study and opportunities to learn and lead in the community and across the globe.
Capital Projects
Today’s society rewards creative thinkers who drive innovation by working on teams and collaborating across disciplines. You can help TCNJ create the physical spaces that spark this stimulating and valuable synergy.
Join us
Your support can make a world of difference.