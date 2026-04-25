The College of New Jersey is on the move, driven by big ideas that respond to urgent societal needs and prepare students for a rapidly changing world. At a time of growing complexity and limited public funding, this campaign will secure the resources needed to strengthen access, elevate learning, and ensure future generations of students are equipped to lead with purpose. Grounded in its legacy and propelled by possibility, TCNJ continues to fulfill its enduring promise as a public institution committed to the greater good.