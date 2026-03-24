The Student Experience

Educating students at TCNJ extends well beyond the classroom to support the whole student through leadership development, wellness resources, co-curricular engagement, and athletics. This priority ensures students are equipped to thrive academically, personally, and socially.

Areas of Philanthropic Investment

Athletics (varsity and club)

Health, wellness, and essential student needs

Leadership development programs

Music ensembles and performances

Student organizations

Why It Matters

Investment in leadership development empowers students to clarify their values, strengthen their voices, and lead with purpose in their communities and careers. Expanded health and wellness initiatives address critical needs such as food insecurity, mental health, and recovery support, providing a strong foundation for student success. Continued support for athletics enhances student-athlete well-being and upgrades facilities that improve safety, recruitment, competitive excellence, and campus pride.