Capital Projects

To meet the evolving needs of students and faculty, the college must continue investing in modern, flexible facilities that support how learning and collaboration happen today. These spaces are essential to advancing innovation, engagement, and academic excellence across campus.

Areas of Philanthropic Investment

Music Annex

R. Barbara Gitenstein Library

Recreation Center

Why It Matters

The Music Annex will serve as a dedicated rehearsal space for TCNJ’s ever-growing music ensembles, providing safe, state-of-the-art acoustics for the scores of students — representing majors throughout the college — who want to pursue their musical passion. A reimagined R. Barbara Gitenstein Library will align the campus’ intellectual hub with new pedagogical approaches and diverse student learning styles. And renovations to the Recreation Center will enable the college to provide championship-caliber facilities worthy of its nationally ranked wrestling team, whose history of success dates back several decades.