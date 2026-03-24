Access and Affordability

As TCNJ attracts top students from across New Jersey and the region, scholarships are essential to the college’s ability to remain competitive and accessible. They ensure that talent, not financial circumstance, determines who can choose — and thrive at — TCNJ.

Areas of Philanthropic Investment

Current-use scholarships

Named endowed scholarships

Student awards

Why It Matters

Scholarships ease financial pressure for students with need, enabling them to fully engage in academics, experiential learning, and leadership opportunities. Graduates benefit from reduced debt and greater flexibility as they launch their careers and pursue advanced study or service. At the same time, scholarship support is often the decisive factor for high-achieving students choosing between TCNJ and elite private or well-resourced public institutions. Awards are presented to students around the time of graduation, recognizing achievement in their selected field during their undergraduate studies.