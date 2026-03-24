Academic Enrichment

TCNJ’s signature high-impact practices bring its “Higher Education, Elevated” promise to life by immersing students in research, global learning, and modern instructional environments. Campaign support ensures these experiences continue to grow, adapt, and lead as academic needs evolve.

Areas of Philanthropic Investment

Community-engaged learning

Educational Opportunity Fund

Endowed chairs and endowed faculty positions

Global engagement and study abroad

Internships/career-connected experiences

Mentored Undergraduate Summer Experience (MUSE)

Pathway program

Why It Matters

Expanded investment will deepen mentored undergraduate research, giving students hands-on collaboration with faculty and greater opportunities to contribute to and share scholarly work. Enhanced global engagement and instructional technology will prepare graduates to think broadly, work across cultures, and succeed in a rapidly changing workforce. Sustained support for faculty scholarship, curricular innovation, and endowed academic leadership will strengthen teaching excellence and secure TCNJ’s long-term academic vitality.