New annex will provide dedicated home for TCNJ music ensembles

The Music Annex aims to create a place for the music department’s talented, ever-growing ensembles to call their own. When completed, this modern structure will offer a 2,500-square-foot rehearsal room featuring 20-foot ceilings and safe, state-of-the-art acoustics, all while maintaining the signature look and feel of TCNJ’s campus.

A much-needed annex near the Music Building will soon be constructed on campus, thanks to the early efforts of the college’s Elevating Excellence campaign. The proposed facility, meant to address space, sound, and safety concerns in the current rehearsal room, will serve as a new home for the music department’s growing number of ensembles.

“We are in desperate need of more space, and in need of facilities that are safe and appropriate for the programming we offer,” says Eric Laprade, music co-chair and director of bands.

A point of pride for TCNJ’s music program is that it is accredited by the National Association of Schools of Music. However, in its most recent review in 2020, the accrediting association highlighted some shortcomings of the Music Building’s designated rehearsal room — most notably that the sound levels produced by full ensembles in the small space posed a risk of ear damage.

Since then, the music department has been competing for space with other campus groups and activities, creating and juggling Tetris-like rehearsal schedules in Mayo Concert Hall and on the main stage in Kendall Hall.

“As a temporary fix, we’ve been bouncing back and forth between buildings,” says Madelyn Murphy ’26, a biology major and member of TCNJ’s acclaimed wind ensemble. “But I think it is essential when making music together to have a designated, shared space where we can say, ‘This is our home. This is where we can sit down and make the magic happen.’”

For other students, there’s been a logistical strain. “Our instruments are expensive, and we’re rolling them back and forth in rain and snow,” says percussionist and music education major Ethan-Michael Ramos ’26.

The new building, which will be entirely funded through philanthropy, will feature proper acoustics and storage for instruments, and groundbreaking is expected later this year.

“I am excited about the prospect that future students will get to rehearse in a space like this,” says Murphy.

Herbert “Buddy” Mayo, professor of finance emeritus, was the project’s lead donor and provided a majority of its funding. What drew him to support such a project was the number of students that it would benefit. Once constructed, the building will be named the Holly & Dylan Music Annex in honor of two of his beloved family members.

TCNJ President Michael A. Bernstein, another key contributor with a $250,000 gift, also felt a deep and personal connection to the project. “Performing arts resonate with me,” says Bernstein, noting that both of his daughters were performing arts majors. He was also moved to do something meaningful in memory of his longtime partner, Patricia Harp. Together, the couple enjoyed and championed the arts. In a fitting tribute, the main rehearsal hall inside the annex will be named the Michael A. Bernstein and Patricia A. Harp Rehearsal Hall.

“TCNJ music draws students from all over the campus,” says Bernstein. “It has this kind of eclectic and, indeed, liberal arts quality to it that we all admire and embrace. The annex will contribute to the college as a whole.”

The TCNJ Alumni Association also earmarked $250,000 for the project. And a generous donation of $100,000 from The Presser Foundation helped the campaign for the annex successfully meet its $2 million fundraising goal.

“I’m grateful for the community, our alumni, and our friends who have invested to bring this new facility to life,” says Laprade. “A space that has both the footprint and the acoustics appropriate to music rehearsal is going to unlock the next chapter for the music department.”