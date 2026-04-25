$4M gift establishes undergraduate research fellowship, supports faculty scholarship and library

During R. Barbara Gitenstein’s tenure as president from 1999 to 2018, she led TCNJ through a transformation that made high-impact experiences — like mentored research — integral to its academic mission. Today, ensuring students continue to access these opportunities is a top priority of the college’s Elevating Excellence campaign. And, it is one Gitenstein and her husband, Donald Hart, are eager to support.

Donald Hart and R. Barbara Gitenstein

“One of the special qualities of the college is the relationship that it fosters between its faculty and students, and what that means for the whole educational experience,” she says.

For students, conducting research alongside faculty members means becoming collaborators in the work — an experience that prepares them for academic careers. Seeing that growth in students, in turn, enriches the lives of faculty, as well.

Gitenstein understands this not only from her own experience, but also from watching the career of Hart, who she says “is a brilliant mentor and teacher.” Hart, a retired philosophy professor who taught at several institutions, believes strongly in the value of higher education and especially in the importance of faculty nurturing the next generation. In fact, he was always by Gitenstein’s side and the voice in her ear as she made presidential decisions that reflected these values.

In recognition of Hart’s legacy — both at TCNJ and among his own students — the couple recently dedicated $3 million of a $4 million gift to establish the Donald Brett Hart Undergraduate Research Fellowship. The fund will provide operational support and assistance to students to participate in the Mentored Undergraduate Summer Experience program, an initiative launched during Gitenstein’s presidency that gives students the chance to collaborate with TCNJ faculty on research or creative projects.

“This kind of work is exactly what Don is known for,” says Gitenstein. “And I love the concept of the MUSE program and what it says about our faculty and our students.”

The remaining $1 million of their gift will be split evenly in support of the R. Barbara Gitenstein-Donald Hart Sabbatical Prize Endowment Fund and the R. Barbara Gitenstein-Donald Hart Library Endowment.