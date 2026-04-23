Alumni gift powers new student-run PR agency

The College of New Jersey’s School of the Arts and Communication is bringing professional creative work into the classroom and out to the community through Creative State, a new student-run public relations and design agency that connects students with real clients.

Made possible through the generous ongoing support of Andy ’83 and his wife, Maria ’83 Polansky, Creative State is designed to give students experience in public relations, branding, web design, video production, digital fabrication, and more, all under the guidance of expert faculty mentors.

“We are a school of thinkers, doers, and makers,” says Pamela Barnett Halladay, dean of the School of the Arts and Communication. “Creative State puts that spirit into action by engaging students in heads-on, hands-on experiential learning, assigning them to projects where they will apply classroom learning to professional contexts and solve real-world PR and design problems.”

How it works

“We’ve built a curriculum that mirrors agency life and guides students through the professional tools, standards, and collaborative practices they’ll need to succeed in design and PR careers,” says Chris Ault, chair of the Department of Design and Creative Technology.

A pilot course in spring 2026 helped lay the groundwork, giving students the opportunity to define Creative State’s values and brand, and develop foundational assets like its graphic identity and social media strategy. Starting in fall 2026, students will enroll in a studio course offered each semester where they take on client projects as researchers, copywriters, designers, strategists, or developers. As they gain experience, students can step into leadership roles like art director, technical lead, or project manager, guiding teams and shaping creative direction.

This spring, students are completing proof-of-concept campaigns for the agency’s first clients: The American Graffiti Museum and the Capital Philharmonic of New Jersey, both located in Trenton. Thanks to the continuing support of Andy and Maria Polansky, a group of students will carry this work forward over the summer through TCNJ’s Mentored Undergraduate Summer Experience program.

“Being part of building Creative State has been an honor,” says communication studies major Kayla Davis ’28. “It’s more than just a class; it’s a chance to create tangible, impactful work for real-world clients and put our public relations and design skills into action.”

Supporting the vision

Andy Polansky, former CEO of global communications firm Weber Shandwick, has been involved in Creative State from the start, offering input on curriculum, branding, and helping TCNJ connect with similar programs at other colleges. His and Maria’s ongoing philanthropic commitment to the student-led agency reflects a belief that the best preparation for a career is doing the work.

“Maria and I are proud to support a program that helps prepare students not only for their first job, but for long-term success,” Polansky says. “They’ll develop practical skills, build confidence, and graduate with a portfolio that stands out.”